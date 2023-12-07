Remaining portion of GHS Road between P.M. Rao Road and Sharavu Temple Road to be widened and concreted

December 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

About 100 metre-long crucial stretch of Ganapathi High School (GHS) Road between its junction with Panje Mangesh Rao Road and Sharavu Temple Road that had remained in disrepair for long will now be widened with concrete pavers.

This becomes possible with the intervention of D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, who prevailed upon the owners of the Ashirvad Building located near GHS Road-Sharavu Temple Road cross to part with a portion of their land for road widening. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., which was executing the widening and concreting work of GHS Road would commence the work from Friday itself, said its General Manager K.S. Arun Prabha. It would be a 12 mtr wide road with stormwater drains.

A statement from Mr. Kamath’s office here said the non-availability of the portion of land for road widening and drainage construction between Srinivas Hotel and Vimalesh Building was hampering improvement works. Being in the heart of the city, the road catered to many educational, religious, and commercial establishments. Its poor condition was not only affecting vehicular movement but also severely inconveniencing pedestrians who had no space to walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners of Ashirvad Building, Church of South India, initially did not agree to part with the land in front of the building for the widening work, the MLA said. After area Councillor Poornima’s request with the owners to provide land did not yield any result, Mr. Kamath intervened in the matter.

On Thursday, Mr. Kamath visited the area along with MCC and MSCL officials concerned, Ms. Poornima, CSI Bishop Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Treasurer Vincent Palanna, and community leader Roshan Renold discussed the modalities of road widening.

Mr. Kamath and Ms. Poornima thanked the CSI for its gesture in parting with the land for public cause.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.