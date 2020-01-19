Religious texts have solutions to problems: Ishapriya Tirtha Swami

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, said on Saturday that people should follow the path shown by Lord Krishna. He was delivering his acceptance speech after ascending the Paryaya Peetha at the public Paryaya Durbar function held at Rajangana, here. The Admar seer said that all people had problems. Religious texts and the stories in epics, such as the Mahabharata, had solutions to all problems. Lord Krishna was an administrator, a family man, and also good at politics. He had shown how people should excel in their fields, he said.

It was the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya, who had started the Paryaya system. It was Sri Madhwacharya who guided the success of all the Paryayas, the seer said.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt, who descended the Parayaya Peetha, said that he was delighted at Ishapriya Tirtha Swami ascending the Paryaya Peetha. The Palimar seer said that the seers of the Ashta Mutts missed the presence of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who passed away on December 29, 2019.

“He had a lot of achievements to his credit in different fields. It was he who had constructed the Rajangana and later renovated it twice. We all salute his contribution and get inspiration from him,” he said.

“Let the two-year Paryaya of Ishapriya Tirtha be a success and let all his projects get implemented,” Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami said.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said that it was incumbent upon the younger generation to follow the path shown by their elders. People should realize the importance of their rich cultural and spiritual heritage, cherish it and follow it.

“It is lamentable that people realise the importance of our culture only when foreigners laud it. It is the duty of parents to explain their children about religion and culture,” the Pejawar seer said. Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami of Kaniyur Mutt, Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami of Sode Mutt, Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, were present.