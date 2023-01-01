HamberMenu
Religious leader Naushad Suralpadi, his driver die in road accident

January 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Naushad Haji Suralpadi 

Naushad Haji Suralpadi  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Social activist and religious leader Naushad Haji Suralpadi (Abdul Hameed Naushad), 44, and his driver Mohammed Musharaf, 21, died on the spot when the car being driven by the latter collided head-on with a private bus in Belthangady Traffic police limits on Sunday morning.

According to complainant Naveen Monis, the accident occurred at Mugeradka in Gardadi village, Belthangady taluk, on Venur-Guruvayanakere Road. Musharaf was driving the car from Venur to Guruvayanakere with Naushad as the passenger when the incident occurred.

At Mugeradka, the car collided with the bus at around 9.20 a.m. The injured were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. The Belthangady Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Naushad was the president of Dakshina Kannada Madrasa Management Committee and was involved in several social work activities. Nande Pengal, an association established by him, was involved in facilitating marriage of poor Muslim women.

