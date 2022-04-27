Religious books cannot enter schools registered under Karnataka Education Act: Nagesh

Asked about teaching the Bhagwad Gita in schools, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh says it is not a religious book

Religious books, including the Bible and the Quran, and religious practices cannot be introduced in schools registered under the Karnataka Education Act, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Nagesh said norms under the Act bar introduction of religious books and practices in schools. “You can tell about Jesus and also about Christianity when you are teaching about different religions in schools. But no school can make students follow particular religious practices and introduce religious books,” he said.

Asked about teaching the Bhagwad Gita in schools, the Minister said it is not a religious book and does not speak about any religious practices. “It says about human values that needs to be followed. It cannot be compared with religious books like the Bible and the Quran,” he said.

The Minister said religious classes, including catechism, cannot be held in schools registered under the Act. “We will not interfere with administration of minority education institutions. But these institutions cannot introduce religious books and practices,” he said. Following complaints about institutions forcing students to carry the Bible and holding examinations related to the Bible, Block Education Officers have been told to conduct an inquiry, he said.