Relief in the offing for power consumers in Sullia, Kadaba

An additional 12.5 MVA power transformer and 33 kv bay work constructed by MESCOM that will be inaugurated by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar in Sullia on Monday.

MANGALURU

01 January 2022 01:08 IST

Energy Minister to inaugurate an 8 MVA and a 12.5 MVA additional transformers

Residents of Sullia and Kadaba taluks are likely to get some relief with regard to quality power supply when Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar inaugurates a few power infrastructure in these taluks on Monday.

Yet, the long-pending demand for a 110 kV Madavu (Puttur)-Sullia Series Compensation (SC) Direct Current (DC) line that can mitigate the woes of energy consumers in Sullia region is still awaiting forest clearance.

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) has added additional 8 Mega Volt Amp (MVA) transformer at the 33/11 kV power sub-station in Kukke Subrahmanya.

Some new 11 kV feeder lines have been formed from this sub-station, while conductors of some feeders have been upgraded. With an expenditure of ₹2.2 crore on this project, about 20,000 energy consumers in and around Subrahmanya will get quality power supply for almost round-the-clock, the company said. The power supply company will also save about 6.7 lakh units of power annually with the upgradation.

This facility is being backed up by laying a 33 kV underground power cable from 33 kV Guttigaru sub-station to Subrahmanya sub-station at a cost of ₹7.8 crore. Meanwhile, MESCOM has constructed a new 33 kV line from Bolubailu in Sullia taluk to Sullia power sub-station with a 4.3-km-long Coyote conductor line and a 1.2-km underground line. It has constructed a 33 kV terminal bay at the Sullia sub-station, all at a cost of ₹3 crore.

The company has also erected a 12.5 MVA additional transformer at Sullia sub-station, which, put together, can ensure quality power supply to about 40,000 consumers. The works can also help save about 2 lakh units of power every year, MESCOM said. Mr. Kumar will inaugurate these facilities on Monday.

An engineer said that the Chief Minister will convene a meeting shortly to sort out the Madavu-Sullia 110 kV line to be constructed by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL).

The transmission company has said that the Beeline between Madavu and Sullia was 16.9 km long, while the proposed route is about 20 km long avoiding forest areas. It requires about 8 hectares of forest land, KPTCL has said.