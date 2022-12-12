Releasing deemed forestland not easy: Ramanath Rai

December 12, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Monday said statements by the Chief Minister and his colleagues to get 6 lakh hectares of land from the ‘deemed forest’ tag were only political, whereas the necessary order has to come from the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rai said releasing deemed forestland for agriculture and other purposes was not as easy as making tall claims. He said when he was the Forest Minister, he had constituted a joint committee comprising officials from the forest and revenue departments to identify deemed forest lands that could be released from the tag.

The report by the committee said out of 10 lakh hectares of deemed forest land, 6 lakh could be released from the tag. Since the report was found to be void of survey number identification, another physical survey was conducted during the last four years and that report too recommended release of 6 lakh hectares of land.

On this basis, the Chief Minister and his colleagues were making the statements. However, the Supreme Court has to consider the issue after the State government submits a proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The Ministry then has to submit the report and its recommendations to the court to get necessary orders passed. Therefore, the government should stop issuing political statements and work hard to get the lands released through proper channel, Mr. Rai advised.

Congress leaders Shashidhar Hegde, Pratibha Kulai, Naveen D’Souza, Appi, and others were present.