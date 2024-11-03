ADVERTISEMENT

Release funds to fix planks of vented dams, says V. Sunil Kumar

Published - November 03, 2024 07:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The MLA says it appears govt has no funds to install planks of vented dams

The Hindu Bureau

A vented dam at Shivapura village in Hebri taluk of Udupi district. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, on Sunday urged the State government to release funds to fix planks of vented dams across Udupi district including 250 dams in Karkala Assembly constituency.

It appears the government led by the Congress has no money to fix the planks. The government has betrayed farmers, Mr. Kumar, who is also the State general secretary of the BJP, said in a statement.

Mr. Kumar said that earlier he had written to the Minister for Minor Irrigation and other officials concerned and had sought release of funds but to no avail. The government should take steps to install planks to vented dams at the appropriate time otherwise it will be of no use to farmers, he said.

He said that the Minor Irrigation Department managed about 250 vented dams in Karkala Assembly constituency comprising Karkala and Hebri taluks. Many farmers are dependent on the water stored in vented dams which also recharged groundwater.

Rains have receded now and inflow in water bodies are slowly decreasing. If water is not stored in vented dams, farmers and others will face water scarcity in summer. If the government did not release fund, in future farmers might have to opt for alternative ways to fix planks to the vented dams to store water for summer, Mr. Kumar said.

