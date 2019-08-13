Release ₹ 10,000 each immediatelyto flood-affected people, says CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday asked Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada S. Sasikanth Senthil to release ₹ 10,000 immediately to each one of those families that have lost their houses and whose houses have been partially damaged in floods in the district.

After visiting the damaged Kukkavu bridge built across the Netravathi at Kukkavu on Somanthadkka-Didupe Road in Belthangady taluk, the Chief Minister said that in addition to the ₹ 10,000, those whose houses have been partially damaged will get ₹ 1 lakh for repair works.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that those who have lost their houses permanently will get ₹ 5 lakh for re-construction and ₹ 5,000 per month as rent till they completed work on their houses.

He said that 275 houses have been permanently damaged in the district. In cases where the affected families do not have any land record, the Chief Minister directed Mr. Senthil to allot sites on which they can construct houses.

The Chief Minister met members of 110 families taking shelter in the relief camp on the Government Higher Primary School premises in Kukkavu village.

A portion of the Kukkavu bridge was washed away in the flash floods in the river on August 9.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the government will release necessary funds for repair of roads and bridges that were damaged in the rain and the floods. Compensation will be given to those whose crops have been damaged or washed away, he said.

Later, chairing a district-level meeting at the Sannidhi Guest House in Dharmasthala, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the package he has announced will be applicable to all families affected by floods and heavy rain in the State.

“Nearly 40,000 houses have been affected in the State. The relief package announced is as per the fiscal norms. I have announced the relief amount that the government can pay,” Mr. Yediyurappa said in reply to demand for higher compensation by Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and MLC Ivan D’Souza. “There will be no legal problem in implementing this package,” Mr. Yediyurappa emphasised.