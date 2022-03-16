Relax dress code, say activists

March 16, 2022 23:53 IST

All India Imam’s Council and Women India Movement have asked the State Government to relax the dress code and allow girl students to write examinations by sporting hijab.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, council’s national committee member Jaffer Siddiqui Faizi said that the State Government is duty bound to protect the future of the girl students. “It should not insist on the dress code but allow girls to write the examinations in hijab,” Mr. Faizi said.

Mr. Faizi said that the State Government has pushed Muslim girls to a corner on the dress code issue and forced them to approach the High Court. “We are not happy with the observation that hijab is not an essential religious practice. We hope to get justice from the Supreme Court,” he said and added that they will continue the fight.

State president of Women India Movement Shahida Tasneem said that the State Government should safeguard the education of girl students who are fighting for what she said the right to sport hijab in classroom. “The Government should not be adamant but allow these students to write PU and degree exams in hijab,” she said. The State Government should really conduct in a way that shows that it is serious about “Beti Bachao Beti Padao”, she added.