Relatives arrested for murdering teacher near Dharmasthala

Updated - August 26, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Raghavendra Kedilaya

Muralikrishna

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested the son-in-law and grandson of an 83-year-old retired teacher in connection with the latter’s murder near Dharmasthala on August 20.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons Raghavendra Kedilaya, 53, and his son Muralikrishna, 20, both from Mulleria village of Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The 83-year-old S.P. Balakrishna Badekkilaya was found dead in his house in Belalu village near Dharmastala in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada. The incident occurred when Mr. Badekkilaya was alone in the house and his son Suresh, the complainant, had gone to work in Puttur. As nothing was stolen from the house, the police suspected the involvement of family members in the incident. The Dharmastala police questioned many family members.

The police said the investigation revealed that Mr. Badekkilaya had kept gold ornaments of his wife, following her death, in a bank locker and had not given it to his daughter Vijayalakshmi. Vijayalakshmi’s husband Raghavendra Kedilaya, an astrologer, and his son Muralikrishna were unhappy about this.

Raghavendra Kedilaya and Muralikrishna came to Mr. Badekkilaya’s house on August 20 afternoon with sharp weapons. They had lunch and then attacked Mr. Badekkilaya. As the latter tried to run away, the accused chased and continued to assault the retired teacher, which resulted in the latter’s death. The police have collected footage of CCTV and other evidences related to the murder.

The police said Muralikrishna is an accused in an attempt to murder case registered in Badiyadkka police station in Kasaragod district.


