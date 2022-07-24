Relative arrested for murder of elderly woman

The Dharmastala police on July 24 arrested a man for allegedly murdering 85-year-old Akku in Kerekodi of Belalu village, near Dharmastala.

The police identified the accused as Ashok, 32, a relative of the wife of Akku’s son Deekayya.

On July 22, Akku’s granddaughter Moulya found her grandmother unconscious near the cow shed on their house premises. She informed her father Deekayya and took help of neighbours to take Akku to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The police found that some persons had hit Akku on her head and made away with her gold earrings.

The Dharmastala police seized the stolen earrings from Ashok.