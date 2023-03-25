Rejuvenated Hariyappana Kere on Udupi-Kukke Subrahmanya State Highway beckons tourists

March 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The rejuvenated Hariyappana Kere, spread over about 2 acres expanse abutting Udupi-Kukke Subrahmanya SH-37 between Bajagoli and Naravi and its Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park, beckon tourists visiting Dharmasthala, Udupi, Kollur and Sringeri passing through the stretch in Nallur village in Karkala taluk.

Located around 4 km from Bajagoli Junction towards Guruvayanakere, the tank said to have been built by one Hairyappa, had gradually lost depth following silt accumulation. The village forest committee of Nallur with the help of the forest department, initiated the rejuvenation work.

Besides rejuvenating the tank, the department has also developed a park and other facilities naming them as Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park spread over 4.26 acres. Karkala MLA and Minister V. Sunil Kumar recently inaugurated the facilities provided at an estimated cost of ₹95 lakh by the forest department.

Amruth Malla, social worker and Ayurveda physician, who worked closely with the Nallur Village Forest Committee told The Hindu that the process was initiated when Jagatpal Jain was the Nallur VFC president. Domestic as well as wild animals frequented Hariyappana Kere, located on the fringes of about 80 hectares of Reserve Forest, to quench their thirst. The forest department has now proposed to place concrete water tanks around Hariyappana Kere for animals.

Positive message

Apart from conserving water, the rejuvenated tank and the tree park spread the message about the importance of water conservation, Dr. Malla said. Thousands of tourists visiting pilgrimage centres of Kukke Subrahyamnay, Dharmasthala, Sringeri, Udupi and Kollur pass through the stretch. Many of them give a pit-stop at this location to have refreshment or food and enjoy the beauty of the area while taking home the positive message, Dr. Malla noted.

A bus shelter with a small shop too has been provided in between the highway and Hariyappana Kere. Local food items were planned to be sold at the shop. Toilet facility is also provided.

Located on the right-hand side of the highway while travelling from Bajagoli to Guruvayanakere, the tree park has children’s play area, medicinal garden, Raashi Vana, Nakshathra Vana, walking path, water falls, rock garden, fish pedicures, butterfly garden, pergola, sit-outs, selfie point and boating facilities. A mini forest trail is also made available, according to N. Sathish, Moodbidri Assistant Conservator of Forests.