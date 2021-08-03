Reintroduce passenger train to Subrahmanya, Railways urged

MANGALURU

03 August 2021 18:26 IST

Services will benefit hundreds of regular travellers as well as pilgrims going to the temple town

With the State government relaxing norms after the COVID-19 second wave, rail patrons in Dakshina Kannada have urged the Ministry of Railways to reintroduce the Subrahmanya Road/Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Passenger with immediate effect.

While one round trip of this train was operated between Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru-Subrahmanya Road, another round trip was operated till and from Kabaka Puttur before the lockdown. Patrons have now have demanded operation of both the services till and from Subrahmanya Road for the benefit of daily commuters and pilgrims as well.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel wrote to the General Manager of South Western Railway on July 27 saying that he has been receiving representation from the general public to resume the cancelled services. People are put to great hardship as the services remain cancelled, the MP told South Western Railway.

Kukke Shree Subrahmanya-Mangalore Railway Commuters Forum, Puttur, has, in its representation to the Railway Ministry, said that while the train belonged to Southern Western Railway’s Mysuru Division, it is being operated with a locomotive from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division. The last service of the train should end at Subrahmanya Road where it has to halt and commence operation early next morning, said forum convener Sudarshan Puttur.

He noted that the last service of the train used to be till Subrahmanya Road during the meter gauge era. Subsequently, the service was terminated at Kabaka Puttur when the line was upgraded to broad gauge, he said.

Rail fan G.K. Bhat said that the service should start from Subrahmanya Road at 6.30 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. In the return trip, it should leave Mangaluru at 11.30 a.m. to reach Subrahmanya Road at 1.30 p.m. Its next trip should start at 2.30 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 4.30 p.m. and the last return trip from Mangaluru has to commence at 5.30 p.m. to reach Subrahmanya Road at 7.30 p.m., he said.

With hundreds of people from Subrahmanya and Puttur region visiting Mangaluru for education, employment and healthcare purposes, this service with the suggested timetable will be of greater help to them, Mr. Bhat as well as Mr. Puttur said. The services will also benefit hundreds of tourists who are visiting Mangaluru and also want to reach Kukke Subrahmanya, they said.