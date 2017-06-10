Regulation of trains from tomorrow

There will be cancellation and partial cancellation of some trains operating on the Mangaluru-Kozhikode-Kannur section between June 11 and June 30.
The regulation will be on June 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 30. It is for track renewal work between Kozhikode and Kannur. Train No. 56657 Kozhikode-Kannur passenger will be cancelled. In addition, three trains will be partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Kannur — Train No. 56654 Mangaluru-Kozhikode passenger, Train No. 56324 Mangaluru-Coimbatore passenger, and Train No. 56323 Coimbatore-Mangaluru passenger.
Train No. 16606 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Eranad Express will reach Central 110 minutes late, a Southern Railway release said.
