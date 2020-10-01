Registration of blood, plasma donors with IRCS to start today

MANGALURU

01 October 2020

‘More than 80% of COVID-19 patients have recovered’

The district administration will initiate the process of registration of blood and plasma donors with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) on Friday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a function to mark the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, Dr. Rajendra said that more than 80 % of COVID-19-infected patients have recovered in the district. Among them, there are a good number of youngsters who can come forward to register their names. “Those who qualify will be called to donate plasma (for COVID-19 patients in ICU),” he said.

The district administration’s portal (dk.nic.in) will provide the link to the portal of the Dakshina Kannada unit (redcrossdk.org) of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) where donors can register their names. In addition, there will be a WhatsApp number on dk.nic.in to which plasma donors can send their names and contact number.

“We want more donors. IRCS members can take active part in inspiring patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma,” he said and asked members to organise more blood donation camps. “You (members) should help us (district administration) in making available blood and plasma to all needy patients,” he added.

Plasma Therapy

Stating that Plasma Therapy will start at the Government Wenlock Hospital shortly, he asked the society members and organisations to make donations towards the treatment cost of needy COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, Dr. Rajendra felicitated organisations and others that have made arrangements for donation of more than 100 units of blood in the period between September 2019 and August 2020. The highest was by SSF Blood Saibo that arranged 2,128 units, followed by Blood Helpline Karnataka (1,023 units), Blood Donors Mangaluru (777), Popular Front of India (323), Seva Bharati, Ujire, (265) and individual, Rajendra Pai from Moodbidri (232 units).

Zonal head of Bank of Baroda Sujaya U Shetty and Chairman of IRCS Dakshina Kannada Shantharama Shetty spoke.