Registration for Gruha Jyothi scheme starts smoothly in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

June 18, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
​People waiting at a Mangaluru One centre ​to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Mangaluru on Sunday.

​People waiting at a Mangaluru One centre ​to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Barring a few instances of delay in getting OTP to authenticate the Aadhaar, the registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers up to 200 units of free power, started smoothly in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday.

People can register for the scheme for free by accessing the Seva Sindhu portal, https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in.

Registration can also be done at four Mangaluru One Centres in Mangaluru, and 17 Karnataka One and 204 Grama One centres in Dakshina Kannada district. Similarly registration can be done at 12 Karnataka One and 191 Grama One centres in Udupi district by paying ₹20 registration charges.

People waiting at a Grama One centre in Udupi to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme on Sunday.

People waiting at a Grama One centre in Udupi to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mescom will open separate counters at its subdivision offices in DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts to facilitate free registration from Monday, Mescom officials said.

Dongarkeri resident Vijay Prabhu, who came along with his neighbour Ganesh Shet to a Mangaluru One centre at the city corporation head office, was one among some who faced delay in the registration.

People waiting at a Grama One centre in Udupi to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme on Sunday.

People waiting at a Grama One centre in Udupi to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He did not receive the OTP immediately after providing the details. He got the OTP after 15 minutes and could register thereafter. “These are usual glitches in the beginning. I hope this scheme lasts for the next five years,” said Mr. Prabhu, who hopes to get a reduced power bill from the present around ₹1,400.

Mescom personnel did a detailed testing of the registration facility before opening it in the afternoon.

An Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer visited Mangaluru One centres in MCC head office, Bavutagudde, Kadri, and Surathkal to resolve glitches in registration.

Around 4 p.m., 50 persons had registered for the scheme at these four centres.

Mescom officials have displayed posters about the scheme at all registration centres. The posters have a QR code, which links to the registration page of the Seva Sindhu portal.

“People can sit at home and complete the registration using their smartphone or desktop,” a Mescom official said.

There were a few instances of delay in registration at Karnataka One and Grama One centres in Udupi and the technical issue is being resolved, said an official from Udupi district administration.

Top News Today

