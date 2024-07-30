Registration for CSAB Special Round counselling starts on July 31

Registration and choice filling for ‘Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) - 2024 Special Round Counselling’ for admission to vacant seats at NIT + System will start on July 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, three Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) and 37 GFTIs (Central/State government funded technical institutions) are collectively called NIT+ System. The CSAB 2024 headquarters is at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

Around 13,500 seats are lying vacant in NIT + System institutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIT-K said in a release on Tuesday that the joint-counselling and seat allocation to the NIT + System, was conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA 2024). Out of 42,200 seats available in NIT+ System, about 41,000 seats were allotted to candidates till the final round (fifth round) of JoSAA counselling and about 28,700 candidates accepted the allotted seats.

The vacant seats will be filled through the CSAB Special Round Counselling organised by the NIT-K.

There will be two special rounds of counselling to fill the vacant seats. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria as per JoSAA-2024 Business Rules can participate in the ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round Counselling’ for NIT+ System. The candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2024 and willing to upgrade their seats and fresh candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can participate in the ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round Counselling’. All the eligible candidates should register afresh for the CSAB Special Rounds at the CSAB portal ( https://csab.nic.in ).

The release said that 52 document verification centers and help centers have been established across the country to assist CSAB-2024 counselling process. A multilingual help-desk (10 Indian languages) has also been established at Surathkal facilitate the counselling process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.