GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Registration for CSAB Special Round counselling starts on July 31

Published - July 30, 2024 06:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Registration and choice filling for ‘Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) - 2024 Special Round Counselling’ for admission to vacant seats at NIT + System will start on July 31.

In all, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, three Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) and 37 GFTIs (Central/State government funded technical institutions) are collectively called NIT+ System. The CSAB 2024 headquarters is at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

Around 13,500 seats are lying vacant in NIT + System institutes.

The NIT-K said in a release on Tuesday that the joint-counselling and seat allocation to the NIT + System, was conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA 2024). Out of 42,200 seats available in NIT+ System, about 41,000 seats were allotted to candidates till the final round (fifth round) of JoSAA counselling and about 28,700 candidates accepted the allotted seats.

The vacant seats will be filled through the CSAB Special Round Counselling organised by the NIT-K.

There will be two special rounds of counselling to fill the vacant seats. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria as per JoSAA-2024 Business Rules can participate in the ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round Counselling’ for NIT+ System. The candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2024 and willing to upgrade their seats and fresh candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can participate in the ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round Counselling’. All the eligible candidates should register afresh for the CSAB Special Rounds at the CSAB portal (https://csab.nic.in).

The release said that 52 document verification centers and help centers have been established across the country to assist CSAB-2024 counselling process. A multilingual help-desk (10 Indian languages) has also been established at Surathkal facilitate the counselling process.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.