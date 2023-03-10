HamberMenu
Registration for Agniveer Entry scheme extended

March 10, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Army has extended till midnight of March 20 the window for registration for the Agniveer Entry Scheme for inducting soldiers into Indian Army for the year 2023-24.

In a press release, Major Shapath Phogat, Officiating Director, Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Mangaluru, said a helpdesk has been established at the ARO office to ease registration and also to address queries and issues faced by candidates. The help desk will function from Monday to Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11.40 a.m.

The ARO Mangaluru office is responsible for conduct of recruitment for 11 districts namely Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada, the release said.

