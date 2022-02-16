Refusing to take off hijab, students return home in Hosapete

Later, some of them return to college without hijab

In two incidents, a few students who were denied entry to colleges for having come in hijab returned home at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district on Wednesday. It was learnt that some of them later returned to colleges without hijab.

In the Smt. Ugama Devi Bhavarlal Theosophical Nahar College for Women, off Hampi Road, in Hosapete, eight degree students took off their hijab as per the directions from the college authorities and entered the classrooms. However, as many as nine PU students initially refused to take off their hijab and four of them returned home stating that they will consult their parents.

As news spread, Assistant Commissioner Siddarameshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwanath Kulkarni and other senior officers rushed to the college and convinced the remaining girls of the need to take off their hijab and attend classes.

In the other incident, 12 students refused to take off their hijab at KSPL College and returned home stating that they will wait for the final order from the High Court of Karnataka.

Enraged by these developments, some of the parents made an attempt to enter the Theosophical College to condemn the college authorities. They were, however, stopped by the police at the entrance gate. They were told that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed around the college and asked to leave the premises.

“Our children have been wearing hijab that match the college uniform. The High Court order applies only to those colleges that witnessed the controversy and not to those where there was no controversy on the issue. It is wrong on the part of the college authorities to create a controversy and prevent our children from entering the college premises,” a parent said.

As people belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities began to gather near the two colleges, additional police personnel were deployed and people were dispersed.

Besides the two major incidents, three students in Government First Grade Degree College at Hagaribommanahalli and four students at SRMPP College in Huvina Hadagali took off their hijab as per the directions of the school authorities and attended classes.