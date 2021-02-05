Refurbished departments of A.B. Shetty dental institute inaugurated

The refurbished departments of A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences at Deralakatte were inaugurated on Thursday.

The renovated Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has state-of-the-art craniofacial deformities correction unit and trauma unit, among others, for treatment of all craniofacial anomalies. The refurbished Department Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics has been instated with a research room, a modern seminar hall, an air-conditioned demonstration room, and a laboratory. Twenty new state-of-the-art dental chairs have been installed in the department for delivering high-quality treatment. In addition to this, the patient waiting area has been expanded.

The Department of Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge has been equipped with CAD CAM laboratory with facilities for fabricating all ceramic cosmetic crowns in a matter of hours. An intraoral scanner has also been installed for improved quality of patient management.

The postgraduate section of the Department of Prosthodontics has been centrally air-conditioned and also houses the Dr. EGR Solomon Gnathologic Centre Museum, which consists of models of gnathologic science, including models from Dr. Solomon’s personal collection. The college library has been renovated and the postgrad section has been centrally air-conditioned, a release from the deemed-to-be university said.

The Chancellor of the university, N. Vinay Hegde, Pro-Chancellor M, Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor (administration) Vishal Hegde, Vice-Chancellor Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Pro-Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, and Registrar Alka Kulkarni were present on the occasion.