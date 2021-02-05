Mangaluru

Refurbished departments of A.B. Shetty dental institute inaugurated

M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed-to-be University, inaugurating the refurbished departments of A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences at Deralakatte in Mangaluru on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The refurbished departments of A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences at Deralakatte were inaugurated on Thursday.

The renovated Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has state-of-the-art craniofacial deformities correction unit and trauma unit, among others, for treatment of all craniofacial anomalies. The refurbished Department Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics has been instated with a research room, a modern seminar hall, an air-conditioned demonstration room, and a laboratory. Twenty new state-of-the-art dental chairs have been installed in the department for delivering high-quality treatment. In addition to this, the patient waiting area has been expanded.

The Department of Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge has been equipped with CAD CAM laboratory with facilities for fabricating all ceramic cosmetic crowns in a matter of hours. An intraoral scanner has also been installed for improved quality of patient management.

The postgraduate section of the Department of Prosthodontics has been centrally air-conditioned and also houses the Dr. EGR Solomon Gnathologic Centre Museum, which consists of models of gnathologic science, including models from Dr. Solomon’s personal collection. The college library has been renovated and the postgrad section has been centrally air-conditioned, a release from the deemed-to-be university said.

The Chancellor of the university, N. Vinay Hegde, Pro-Chancellor M, Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor (administration) Vishal Hegde, Vice-Chancellor Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Pro-Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, and Registrar Alka Kulkarni were present on the occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 12:51:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/refurbished-departments-of-ab-shetty-dental-institute-inaugurated/article33753997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY