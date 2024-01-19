Refunding the amount of a scheme following its closure is not deficiency in service, says State Consumer Commission

January 19, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that refunding investment related to a scheme following its closure as per the directions of the government will not amount to deficiency in service.

The commission passed this order while rejecting the appeal by Sharadda Prabhu, a resident of Harady in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada, against the order of Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in December 2017, dismissing her complaint against UTI Infrastructure Technology and Service Limited.

In her complaint before the District Commission, Ms. Prabhu said an investment of ₹16,889 was made on July 16, 1997, to purchase 1,000 units of Children Gift Growth Fund of UTI. The date of maturity of the scheme was June 1, 2016. The UTI closed the policy on April 1, 2004, and sent a cheque of ₹24,254. This cheque was realised by her on May 7, 2004.

Contending that UTI’s failure to issue notice to her before sending the cheque was a deficiency in service, Ms. Prabhu filed a complaint before the District Commission seeking compensation. The District Commission dismissed the complaint on December 18, 2017.

Upholding the decision of the District Commission, the State Commission comprising Judicial Member Ravi Shankar and Member Sunita Channabasappa Bagewadi said the UTI has made the repayment as per the direction and order of the Government of India. “Once the Government of India closes the scheme, this respondent (UTI) ought to refund the amount to the subscribers/unit holders with an accrued value of the units and accordingly they have paid. We do not find any deficiency in service on the part of this respondent in returning the said amount to the complainant; the said refund was made only as per the Government direction,” the State Commission said it its order dated January 10. 2024.

