‘Reduce, reuse, recycling’ centres to collect used household goods in Mangaluru, Udupi till June 5

May 20, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Jayananda Anchan on Saturday, May 20, launched 10 temporary ‘reduce, reuse and recycle centres’ in the city to collect old toys, clothes, footwear, newspapers, books, magazines and electronic gadgets under ‘My life, My clean city’ initiative of the Union government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of the corporation K. Channabasappa said that people can hand over the mentioned used materials to those centres between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. till June 5. The toys will be handed over to the anganwadi centres. The books will be given to libraries and clothes will be handed over to people who can use them. Electronic gadgets and other items, which can be recycled, will be sent to such recycling units. Thus, the used materials will be processed even before reaching the dumping site of the corporation at Pachchanady.

He said that the people can also hand over old audio cassettes, CDs, watches, laptops, mobiles, calculators at the centres. The plastic carry bags can also be given. “The door-to-door garbage collecting vehicles will also collect the used materials from May 25 to June 5. They will in turn hand over the materials to the RRR centres,” Mr. Channabasappa said.

The centres are at MCC Central Office at Lalbagh, MCC Zonal Office at Surathkal, its Mannagudda and Valencia ward offices, Kavoor market, Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, the dry waste collecting units at Madhavanagara in Surathkal, Bajal and Kavoor and in Tannirbavi beach.

The initiative has been launched by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs in association with the State government.

Deputy Mayor Poornima was also present on the occasion.

In Udupi RRR centres have been opened at Malpe beach, Mannapalla Park, Beedinagudde, Karavali Bypass, Adi Udupi Market, Gandhi Bhavana. In addition, the old materials can be given at the dry waste collecting places.

Reuse and recycling of common household goods is an integral part of people’s lifestyle. Taking a cue from this shared habit, the ministry launched this initiative across the country recently.