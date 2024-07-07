Redress grievances aired at Janata Darshana in time-bound manner, Minister tells officials

Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on July 6, directed officials to respond to grievances aired at the Janata Darshana programmes in time-bound manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the taluk-level Janata Darshana programme organised by the Kadaba taluk administration in Kadaba. Mr. Rao said the Janata Darshana was being organised to offer speedy relief to the grievances of the general public. The government would not tolerate delays in redressing the problems that did not have any legal hurdles, he said.

Mr. Rao said the government would come to know about problems at the ground level through programmes such as Janata Darshana. While the government was committed to addressing the problems, officials too should respond to such issues without any delay, he said. The Minister said he was aware of forest land issues in Kadaba, Sllia and Belthangady taluks and would make every effort to get them resolved at the government level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Minister received representations from the public and could address some of them on the spot in discussion with officials concerned. Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, Additional DC G. Santhsh Kumar, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra and others were present.

Commends hospital facilities

The Minister visited the Sullia Taluk Hospital during the day and inspected various sections in the hospital. He went around wards, the ICU and the dialysis section of the hospital and got information about the working system besides interacting with patients.

Inspecting the dialysis ward, Mr. Rao expressed satisfaction over the facilities being used to the optimum level by patients. He also commended the personnel at the unit for providing quality dialysis to the needy.

Interacting with medical officers, Mr. Rao directed the District Helath and Family Welfare Officer G.R. Thimmaiah to post a gynaecologist and X Ray technicians to the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.