Redesigned II PU video lessons forstudents across State from today

MANGALURU

22 July 2020 19:39 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Pre University Principals Association is making changes to the video lessons on II PU subjects uploaded by it on YouTube to include related notes and assignments. The Department of Pre University Education is making these redesigned video lessons available to students across the State on Thursday.

The association started posting on YouTube lectures related to 20 subjects in May for students in the district. “Given the good feedback from students, the department is now making use of this resource to benefit students across the State,” Additional Director of PU Education Mohammed Ziaulla Khan told The Hindu.

Nearly 300 lectures by about 80 government and private college lecturers from different parts of the district are available at https://www.youtube.com/c/dpuedkpucpa.

“Work is on to record more lectures and cover syllabus for the first six months of the academic year,” said association president Umesh Karkera, who is principal of Sri Narayanaguru PU College, Katipalla.

Pre University Director M. Kanagavalli initiated the idea of producing video lectures, he added.

For better use of these videos, the department on Tuesday notified the timetable for the period between July 23 and August 1 for subject-wise viewing of lectures. There will be four periods of 45 minutes duration each in a day. Classes will start at 9.45 a.m. and end at noon. While the first and the third period will be for viewing videos, the second and fourth will be for writing work related to lectures.

Colleges have been asked to have subject-wise WhatsApp groups of lecturers and students. Lecturers have to share links of lectures of the day among these groups. Lecturers should be available to answer questions from students and ensure that the latter carried out the prescribed tasks. Where there are no lecturers in a college for a particular subject, Pre University Deputy Director of the district concerned should set up a group of five lecturers who will answer queries from such students. Students can view lectures not just at the prescribed time but also later.

Stating that the new initiative was to keep II PU students involved in studies, the notification told students and parents that they need not worry if they miss out on classes for want of smartphones and internet connectivity. These topics will be covered when regular classes start in the colleges, the notification said.