Red sanders worth ₹4.15 crore seized

Red sanders logs that were seized by the officials of Forest Vigilance at Kenchanakere in Kilpady village in Mangaluru on Wednesday. The accused are also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of Forest Vigilance, Mangaluru, have seized 8,308.400 kg of red sanders worth ₹4.15 crore when it was being transported illegally in a lorry at Kenchanakere, Kilpady village of Mangaluru taluk. They have arrested seven people in this connection.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Vigilance, Mangaluru, P. Sridhar, 316 pieces of red sanders were being transported in a lorry registered in Andhra Pradesh when it was seized at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officials also seized another four-wheeler registered in Tamil Nadu in this connection. The officials acted on a tip-off.

“This is a huge quantity of red sanders seized in the coastal belt in the recent years,” Mr. Sridhar said.

According to the accused they were being transported from Andhra Pradesh to be smuggled out to Singapore and Malaysia through sea route.

The names of the arrested were given as Alady Rajesh Reddy, Anil Kumar, Palraj, Dinesh Kumar, Kunhi Mahammed, Anil Kumar and Shameer S.

Forest officials from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi also helped in this operation, he said.