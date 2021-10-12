Mangaluru

Red Cross members meet President

Members of the DK branch of Indian Red Cross Society with President Ram Nath Kovind. Also seen is Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.  

The members of Dakshina Kannada branch of the Indian Red Cross met President Ram Nath Kovind during latter’s visit to the city on October 8.

According to a press release, the President spoke to the members for about 15 minutes wherein he appreciated the involvement of Indian Red Cross volunteers in COVID-19 vaccination, more so, of the elderly, who find it difficult to reach vaccination centres in Dakshina Kannada.

Apart from Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Honorary Secretary Prabhakar Sharma and Indian Red Cross State Management Committee member Yatish Baikampady were among the group. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra was also present. The members presented the President with a painting representing the culture of Mangaluru by senior artist B. Ganesh Somayaji.


