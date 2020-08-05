Red alert sounded in Udupi dist.

MANGALURU

05 August 2020 23:36 IST

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Udupi district on August 6, August 9 and August 10 as artificial floods due to heavy rain have disrupted life in Navunda and Badakere villages in Kundapur taluk of the district. The department has declared an orange alert in the district on August 7 and August 8. Udupi district administration has warned people against getting into streams, rivers and the sea between August 6 and August 8 as heavy rain is likely to lash the region.

Reports reaching here said that artificial floods in Navunda and Badadkere villages have submerged several village roads cutting off connectivity. People were shifted to safety from some houses in these villages.

According to the Udupi Revenue Ddepartment, heavy rain in the district on Tuesday partially damaged 23 houses in Kundapur, Baindur, Hebri, Brahmavar and Karkala taluks.

Advertising

Advertising

The department said that Udupi district received an average 87.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.