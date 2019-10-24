Red alert sounded in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada

While rain continued to lash Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Wednesday, the Dakshina Kannada administration has issued a red alert following forecast of heavy rain for Thursday. The Udupi district administration has issued red alert till Saturday.

The two district administrations have cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea.

In the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dakshina Kannada received an average of 7.6 mm rainfall. The highest of 15.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Belthangady taluk, while it was 9.1 mm rainfall in Puttur taluk, 6.8 mm in Sullia taluk, 4.8 mm in Mangaluru taluk, and 2 mm in Bantwal taluk.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that 33 houses were partially damaged while eight houses were severely damaged following the recent spell of rain since October 18. There were no incidents of loss of life.

The district administration has initiated the process of uploading information about these houses onto the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation website through which compensation of ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 50,000 for severely and partially damaged houses, respectively, will be paid to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through RTGS.

Ms. Rupesh said that an initial amount of ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 25,000 have been deposited to the accounts of owners of severely and partially damaged houses in the August rain. The process was now on to pay the remaining the ₹ 25,000 to owners of partially damaged houses. All the beneficiaries are being paid monthly rent of ₹ 5,000 for the next 10 months, she said.