Red alert sounded in twin districts

Moderate to heavy rain lashed Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

May 16, 2022 23:40 IST

Wednesday is expected to see heavy rain in several parts of the coastal region

A Red alert has been sounded for heavy rain in several parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Wednesday even as moderate to heavy rain lashed some parts of the two districts on Monday.

As per forecast by India Meteorological Department at 1 p.m. on Monday, an Orange alert has been sounded for Tuesday and Thursday, while a Red alert has been sounded in the two districts for Wednesday. On all these three days, there will be heavy rain ranging between 100 mm and 150 mm in several parts of the two coastal districts. This is because of the cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep Islands area and over the North Tamil Nadu coast, the forecast said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In press releases, Deputy Commissioners of the two districts K.V. Rajendra and M. Kurma Rao, respectively, have cautioned parents against sending children near lakes, rivers, the sea and other water bodies.

People have been asked not to enter the sea while fishermen have been asked not to go for fishing in the sea on these three days. The sea will witness wind speeding up to 50 kmph during these days, they said.

With brief spells of heavy rain in the city on Monday morning, the weather remained cloudy throughout the day. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm was witnessed in the evening.

The department has already announced that the South West Monsoon has entered the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. It will progress further to enter Kerala during the week. The southern districts of Kerala have been receiving heavy to very heavy rain and the administration there has issued Red alerts in these districts.