Red alert sounded for Karnataka’s coastal districts on July 7

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada

Issuing red alert for coastal Karnataka districts on July 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is likely to be extremely heavy rainfall ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high waves in the range of 3.5 meters to 4.8 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11.30 p.m. on July 7. The wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The IMD said that on July 8 and July 9, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert) ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated places in the coastal districts.

It said that the coastal districts are likely to get heavy rain (yellow alert) ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places on July 10 and 11.