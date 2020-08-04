Red alert sounded as itcontinues to rain heavily

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds continued to lash the coastal region on the third day on Tuesday, uprooting several trees and electricity poles.
Reports reaching here said that a 70-year-old woman identified as Sooru Poojary was washed away in a stream near Mururu under Kalthodu Gram Panchayat, near Kundapur in Udupi district on Monday. The body was retrieved later. She was crossing the stream after completing her work in a paddy field when the incident occurred.
Some trees in Padavinangady and Boloor in Mangaluru were uprooted when squally winds swept through the city on Tuesday morning.
An electricity pole fell on a moving four-wheeler near Padangady in Belthangady taluk. However, the driver escaped unhurt.
A release from the Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority said that a red alert has been sounded on Wednesday as there is a likelihood of the district receiving rainfall over 204.4 mm. An orange alert (with rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm) has been sounded in the entire district from August 6 to August 8. The authority has asked people to be alert.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that most places in the coastal districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places from August 5 to August 8.
According to the department, Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 55.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Udupi recorded an average 85.1 mm and Uttara Kannada an average 81.8 mm rainfall during the same period.
