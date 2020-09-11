Red alert in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru was flooded on Thursday as it continued to rain in the region.

MANGALURU

11 September 2020 10:24 IST

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Friday and Saturday.

The daily rainfall in the two districts is likely to exceed 204.5 mm on these two days, according to releases issued by the disaster management authorities of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The Deputy Commissioners of the two districts have asked all district and taluk-level officials not to leave their respective headquarters.

They have asked the panchayat development officers (PDOs) in gram panchayats to be ready to face any eventuality as the districts are likely to get very to very heavy rain for two days.

People have been warned against getting into rivers and advised to stay away from beaches. They have asked people to call the toll free number 1077 or WhatsApp on Ph: 9483390800 or call Ph: 0820-2574802 for any help.

There was good rainfall in the two districts on Thursday.