Red alert in coastal districts; man electrocuted

A tree fell on Someshwara Main Road near a railway level crossing due to heavy rain and gusty wind in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

14 June 2021 21:53 IST

The government has issued a red alert in the three coastal districts till June 16 and has advised Deputy Commissioners concerned to take all precautionary measures to face any eventuality due to heavy rain.

According to the alert, heavy (more than 64.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. The forecast is valid till 8.30 a.m. on June 16. Extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5 mm) is likely over isolated places during this period.

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the coastal districts on Monday claiming a life. There were reports of tree fall in several places.

Reports reaching here said that Madhava Acharya (55), who was cutting down branches of a tree that had fallen on his house at Ulepady Purusharakatte near Kinnigoli, was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live electricity wire. The tree along with an electricity pole had fallen on his house and he was trying to clear them.

A tree fell at Sediyapu near Puttur on Puttur-Uppinangady Road in the forenoon disrupting traffic movement for some time. It was cleared later.

A large tree was uprooted and fell on Someshwara Main Road near the Adka Railway Crossing on the outskirts of the city. As a result, seven electricity poles also fell in the area disrupting power supply.

Rain partially damaged three houses at Krishna Nagar, Sundari Bhag and at Kerebail Gudde, near Ullal.