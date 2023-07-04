Red alert for coastal districts July 5, holiday for schools, PU colleges in DK and Udupi districts

July 04, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the coastal districts, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations have declared a holiday on July 5 for anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges.

According to the IMD, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5 mm) on Wednesday.

With the rains continuing, a tree fell on an electricity supply line near Bajal church in the city late on Tuesday, cutting power supply. An autorickshaw and a two-wheeler were damaged when another tree fell near Shanthinagar in Bajal on the day.

The Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority said that two houses in Ullal were partially damaged and a house in Mulki was severely damaged in rains on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, civic workers of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) removed the trashes which got stuck in the utility lines passing through a major storm-water drain in Pumpwell on Tuesday. Pumpwell Circle and the two service roads of the Pumpwell flyover were flooded on July 3 with traffic coming to a halt for more than two hours on July 3.

Civic workers on the spot said that two huge water supply lines and other utility lines passed through a culvert constructed across the storm-water drain. The trashes in the drain get stuck whenever the drain overflows due to heavy rain. In addition, the utility lines do not allow smooth flow of rain water in the drain which is not very deep.

As the drain is not very deep, rainwater overflows whenever there is heavy rain resulting in flooding in Pumpwell area.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan on Tuesday declared a holiday for educational institutions in Mangaluru sub-division following heavy rains. Schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Ullal, and Moodbidri taluks remained closed.

According to the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority, the district recorded 45 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Mangaluru taluk recorded 74.9 mm rainfall, Moodbidri 62 mm, Bantwal 57.4 mm, Sullia 52.6 mm, Puttur 48.6 mm, Belthangady 25.8 mm and Kadaba taluk 29.8 mm rainfall during the period.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said Pajiru in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest rainfall of 172.5 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 4. Munnur in Mangaluru taluk recorded 155 mm rainfall during the period. The rainfall recorded at Kotekar in Mangaluru taluk during the period stood at 154 mm.

It said that Yadthare, Kundapur taluk, in Udupi district recorded 139.5 mm rainfall during the same period. Shiruru in Kundapur taluk reported 136.5 mm rainfall.

