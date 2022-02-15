Recruitment for new Ullal fire station will be made shortly: Karnataka Home Minister

The process of recruiting staff for the new fire station proposed in Ullal, which has been declared a new taluk, will start shortly, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly

The process of recruiting staff for the new fire station proposed in Ullal, which has been declared a new taluk, will start shortly, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, the Minister said construction of the new station will be taken up under the K-Safe 2 scheme. Before completing the construction, the State Government will start the recruitment process and the station will be made operational soon.

Mr. Khader said there was a need for the new station in Ullal taluk, which has five engineering colleges, three medical colleges and two industrial estates. A fire station in the area will help to quickly reach the spot and lessen the damage.

The new fire station in Ullal is among the three new ones proposed for Dakshina Kannada. The other two proposed are at Mulky and Kadaba, which have also been declared as new taluks.

As much as 2.5 acres near Infosys campus in Mudipu has been earmarked for the Ullal fire station. For the Mulky fire station, 1.33 acres has been earmarked. Land is yet to be identified for the Kadaba fire station.

The State Government is yet to notify creation of the three fire stations and allocate staff for these stations. Dakshina Kannada district has seven fire stations.