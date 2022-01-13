Recreation clubs ordered to close down

MANGALURU

13 January 2022 00:03 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra on Wednesday issued an order directing all recreation clubs in the district to close down with immediate effect till further orders.

It is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the number of new cases is on the rise in the district.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Dakshina Kannada, Minister in-charge of the district S. Angara asked the officials to keep all government hospitals ready for COVID-19 treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city will face more pressure in giving medical treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Rajendra said that of the 16 oxygen generating units, 15 are functioning. Private hospitals too are ready to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Minister said that those who refuse to wear mask should be convinced of the need to wear them. Those who have not taken the vaccine against COVID-19 should also be convinced of the need to get themselves vaccinated, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the present situation does not demand closure of all educational institutions. Only such schools which report the highest number of cases will be asked to close down temporarily.