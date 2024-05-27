ADVERTISEMENT

Rebels’ contest will not hit BJP and JD(S)-BJP combine candidates in Council elections, says B.Y. Vijayendra

Updated - May 27, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers at a party convention in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said here on Monday that the BJP rebels contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ constituencies will not affect the BJP and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidates in the constituencies.

Speaking to presspersons in Mangaluru, he said that the winning margin of the BJP candidate in South West Graduates’ constituency Dhananjaya Sarji and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidate in South West Teachers’ constituency S.L. Bhoje Gowda will only increase.

“The BJP workers are reaching out to voters effectively and the voters have faith in our candidates,” he said.

Mr. Vijayendra said that the rebel candidates using the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their campaigns and projecting themselves as BJP workers, will not hit the winning prospects of the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) candidates.

He said that the party has sent a list of candidates to be nominated to the Legislative Council, by members of the Legislative Assembly (to fill three BJP seats of a total of 11 seats on June 13), to the high command. The Central leaders will take a final decision on the members to be nominated.

Mr. Vijayendra alleged that the State government is misusing police to file cases against BJP workers. The party will fight it out.

Later, Mr. Vijayendra also addressed the BJP workers at a convention in Udupi with Dr. Sarji and Mr. Gowda.

