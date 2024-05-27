Rebels’ contest will not hit BJP and JD(S)-BJP combine candidates in Council elections, says B.Y. Vijayendra

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said here on Monday that the BJP rebels contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ constituencies will not affect the BJP and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidates in the constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Mangaluru, he said that the winning margin of the BJP candidate in South West Graduates’ constituency Dhananjaya Sarji and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidate in South West Teachers’ constituency S.L. Bhoje Gowda will only increase.

“The BJP workers are reaching out to voters effectively and the voters have faith in our candidates,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayendra said that the rebel candidates using the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their campaigns and projecting themselves as BJP workers, will not hit the winning prospects of the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) candidates.

He said that the party has sent a list of candidates to be nominated to the Legislative Council, by members of the Legislative Assembly (to fill three BJP seats of a total of 11 seats on June 13), to the high command. The Central leaders will take a final decision on the members to be nominated.

Mr. Vijayendra alleged that the State government is misusing police to file cases against BJP workers. The party will fight it out.

Later, Mr. Vijayendra also addressed the BJP workers at a convention in Udupi with Dr. Sarji and Mr. Gowda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.