ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel’s contest in South West Graduates’ Constituency will not hit winning prospects of Ayanur Manjunath, says Madhu Bangarappa

Published - May 20, 2024 11:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa speaking at a press conference at the Congress office, in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said on Monday that the Congress leader S.P. Dinesh contesting as a rebel in the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency will not hit the winning prospects of the party’s official candidate Ayanur Manjunath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, the Minister exuded confidence that the Congress candidates will win in all six constituencies (three each from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies) going to the polls on June 3.

K.K. Manjuanth Kumar is the party’s candidate from South West Teachers’ Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asked all Congress leaders to take the elections seriously and strive for the win of the party candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister said that rebel factor is common in all political parties. The BJP too is facing rebels in the elections. The Congress won the last Assembly elections by winning the confidence of people.

The Minister said that earlier the party had given Mr. Dinesh an opportunity to contest from the South West Graduates’ Constituency twice. He had been requested retire from the fray.

Mr. Manjunath said that he will try to address the unemployment issue of graduates.

A meeting of Congress leaders was held in the Congress Bhavan on the day to discuss the election campaign plans.

Former MLC and Congress leader Ivan D’Souza speaking at a  Congress workers meeting at the party office, in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US