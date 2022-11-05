Reach out to people with governments’ development programmes, Angara tells BJP cadre

Udupi in-charge Minister S. Angara on Saturday said the party cadre have the responsibility of reaching out to people with the success saga of the Central and the State governments on the development front and impress upon the need to re-elect the party.

Speaking after inaugurating the BJP district executive committee meeting ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme in the district on November 7, Mr. Angara said there was also a need for strengthening the party at a time when the Congress was making baseless allegations against the government.

Party cadre should speak about the pro-people policies of the BJP led central and state governments and make them vote for BJP again, he said.

The Minister said people have trust in the BJP government as it showed them how development projects could be implemented at their best. He said the Opposition did not have any constructive work to do and therefore has launched the maligning campaign fearing no future.

The BJP as a party should be cautious when it executes its policies. All the benefit schemes it plans should be implemented properly, he said.

Citing “Belaku” scheme of the government through which electricity connection was given without an NOC from local bodies, Mr. Angara said the party would return to power in Karnataka with many more such programmes winning over 150 seats.

Udupi district BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak, MLAs K Raghupathi Bhat, Halady Srinivas Shetty, Lalaji R Mendon, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and others were present.