R&D Centre set up at MIT

In a bid to provide cutting-edge research and development facility to upcoming civil engineering and architecture students, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), collaborated with KEF Holdings, a Singapore-based multinational holding company that specialises in innovative off-site construction technology, to set up a state-of-the-art R&D centre.

The facility, named MIT-KEF R&D Centre, has been built on the premises of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) here at a cost of ₹16 crore, with equal contribution by both partners.

The facility includes advanced material testing, pre-stressing and structural laboratories along with building information modelling and simulation research laboratories. The centre is equipped to work in the areas of testing of prototype models of pre-cast and RCC elements, research on pre-cast joints, advances in concrete technology, offering pre-cast consultancy services to society.

Faizal E. Kottikollon, chairman, KEF Holdings, and an alumnus of MIT, was instrumental in the inception of the centre.

The key was formally handed over by Mr. Kottikollan to P.L.N.G Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor, MAHE. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kottikollan emphasised the need to expose students to emerging technologies in every field of engineering. Ensuring quality facilities and introducing newer technologies to the next generation was essential for an educational institution, he said.

Dr. Rao highlighted the need for threefold growth in academic institutions: teaching, research and services. “Certainly research occupies a prominent place among these, as it would enable the institutions to reach a wider audience and contribute to society in a meaningful way,” he said.