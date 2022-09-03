Ravi Katpady donates ₹14.36 lakh collected funds to eight needy children

Social worker Ravi Katpady from Katpady in Udupi district, who wears different costumes during Krishna Janmashtami, donated this Janmashtami’s fund collection of ₹14.36 lakh to eight children who required emergency medical attention recently.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, Karnataka Tulu Academy Chairperson Dayanand Kattalsar, and others handed over the assistance to the families at a programme in Katpady on August 29.

Mr. Katpady had donned the role of ‘demon’ this Janmashtami and went around Udupi city and surrounding areas to fulfill his initial mission of helping six children. He had spent nearly ₹2 lakh for the costume specially designed since two months by expert artists under the guidance of Smart Arts, Udupi.

It has been a culture in this part of coastal Karnataka where enthusiastic people wear different costumes, particularly of mythological characters, during festivals starting from Ashtami and going on till Deepavali. They visit shops in business areas and houses in other areas and collect donations.

Speaking after distributing funds to the needy, Mr. Kurma Rao said spending the funds collected during the Ashtami towards medical treatment of needy children was an exemplary service. Mr. Katpady has made the district proud by his gesture. Easha Vittaladasa Swami from Kemaru Sandeepani Sadhanashrama said Mr. Katpady has been doing the work which actually should have been done by those having money.

On the occasion, dignitaries felicitated Mr. Katpady’s mother Deyi. Mr. Katpady said he had collected and donated ₹89.75 lakh in the previous seven years. With this year’s collection of ₹14.36 lakh, the contributions crossed ₹1 crore.

Though he was from a poor background, Mr. Katpady said he could make a living by his earnings. He feels happy to donate funds collected by wearing vesha during the festival season. The credit should also go to his team, which constantly supports his endeavour.