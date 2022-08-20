Ravi Katapady and team provide support for treatment of six children this Janmashtami

The team have donated ₹89.75 lakh collected during celebrations

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 20, 2022 00:37 IST

Ravi Katapady and his team, known to wear different costumes (Vesha) during the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Udupi and distribute the collection proceeds to the needy, have decided to help treatment of six children this Janmashtami.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi recently, his friend Mahesh Shenoy Katapady said parents of three children have already sought financial assistance from the team. Of them, one child from Kattabelthur in Kundapura was suffering from thalassaemia and requires blood transfusion every fortnight. Parents need nearly ₹40 lakh for the four year-old boy.

Another parent from Kadthala in Karkala needs ₹17 lakh for the liver transplantation of their four year-old daughter while a two and a half month baby from Mulky was suffering from breathlessness and pneumonia requiring about ₹8 lakh for the treatment.

The Team has decided to help these three parents and another three parents who would seek help this Janmashtami, said Ravi Katapady, who was present at the press conference.

Ravi Katapady and his team have donated ₹89.75 lakh collected during the Janmashtami celebrations to the needy in the last seven years.

