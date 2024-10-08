GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rathotsava path cleaned during drive

Published - October 08, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers cleared plastic waste and dry leaves from Gujjarkere during the monthly cleanliness drive of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Volunteers cleared plastic waste and dry leaves from Gujjarkere during the monthly cleanliness drive of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Volunteers cleared plastic waste and dry leaves from Gujjarkere during the monthly cleanliness drive of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Volunteers cleared plastic waste and dry leaves from Gujjarkere during the monthly cleanliness drive of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust and the public conducting the monthly cleanliness drive from Hale Kote Mari Gudi in Bolara to Gujjarkere in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Members of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust and the public conducting the monthly cleanliness drive from Hale Kote Mari Gudi in Bolara to Gujjarkere in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust along with the public conducted their 17th month cleanliness drive, Namma Ooru-Namma Hemme, from Hale Kote Mari Gudi in Bolara to Gujjarkere on Sunday.

The stretch was specifically chosen as the Mariyamma Rathotsava would pass here at the end of the Navaratri celebrations on Saturday. Volunteers cleaned the stretch of the road in Bolara, Jeppu, and Gujjarkere on the occasion.

Later, the volunteers cleaned Gujjarkere tank that was strewn with plastic waste and dried leaves. The Avabhrita Snana of Mariyamma takes place in Gujjarkere after the rathotsava.

The volunteers also cleared weeds and shrubs grown around 60 survived tree saplings out 100 saplings that were planted in the three wards of Hoige Bazar, Bolara, and Mangaladevi.

Deputy Mayor P.S. Bhanumathi, councillor Revathi Shyamsundar Shetty, Dinesh Karkera, Girish Mulihithlu and residents participated in the drive.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.