Rathotsava path cleaned during drive

Members of Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust along with the public conducted their 17th month cleanliness drive, Namma Ooru-Namma Hemme, from Hale Kote Mari Gudi in Bolara to Gujjarkere on Sunday.

The stretch was specifically chosen as the Mariyamma Rathotsava would pass here at the end of the Navaratri celebrations on Saturday. Volunteers cleaned the stretch of the road in Bolara, Jeppu, and Gujjarkere on the occasion.

Later, the volunteers cleaned Gujjarkere tank that was strewn with plastic waste and dried leaves. The Avabhrita Snana of Mariyamma takes place in Gujjarkere after the rathotsava.

The volunteers also cleared weeds and shrubs grown around 60 survived tree saplings out 100 saplings that were planted in the three wards of Hoige Bazar, Bolara, and Mangaladevi.

Deputy Mayor P.S. Bhanumathi, councillor Revathi Shyamsundar Shetty, Dinesh Karkera, Girish Mulihithlu and residents participated in the drive.