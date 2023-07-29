July 29, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Coming to the support of disgruntled senior Congress leader and MLC B. K. Hariprasad and stepping up pressure on the Congress, the Rashtriya Billava Ediga Mahamandali demanded that he should be accommodated in the Karnataka State Cabinet.

On July 29, the mahamandali announced that it will organise a convention of most backward class communities at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on September 9 to press for their rights. Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripada Yesso Naik, Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud, Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh, Kerala Minister A. K. Shasheendran have been invited to the convention that will be inaugurated by Pranavananda swamiji.

Later, a ‘swabhimani samavesha’ (self-respect convention) of other backward class communities, including Billavas and Edigas, will be organised in Udupi. The date of the samavesha will be finalised in the convention to be held in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hariprasad, who belongs to Billava community, is upset over the denial of ministerial berth in the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka. He went on record recently that he knew how to make or bring down a Chief Minister. When he met Home Minister G. Parameshwara and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa recently, he reportedly expressed his anguish over the denial of a ministerial post.

Addressing mediapersons, the vice-president of Karnataka unit of the mahamandali Jitendra J. Suvarna claimed that Mr. Hariprasad played a key role in the Congress coming to power in Karnataka. He should have been accommodated in the first phase of Cabinet formation. Mr. Hariprasad is the biggest leader of the community after former Union Minister B. Janardhana Poojary and former Chief Minister late S. Bangarappa whose son Madhu Bangarappa has been given a ministerial berth (Primary and Secondary Education, and Sakala).

“But, this It is not enough and two leaders from the community should be made ministers. Leaders from the most backward class communities are being suppressed in Karnataka,” Mr Suvarna said, adding that the mahamandali will not tolerate injustice to Mr. Hariprasad who has carved a niche at the national level.

Mr. Suvarna said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has not allocated any funds to Brahmashree Narayana Guru Development Corporation. The mahamandali wants funds to be released immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT