Rapid Oxygen Centre set up

MANGALURU

03 June 2021 19:22 IST

The SWAG ERT and Sood Charity Foundation in association with the Karnataka Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday set up a Rapid Oxygen Centre at Mangaluru Central Railway Station here. The GRP Station at Mangaluru Central will also be a Rapid Oxygen Centre for critical and emergency cases henceforth.

Amith Purohit from the ERT team of the foundation said that the centre will not only provide oxygen in emergencies to places in Dakshina Kannada but also Udupi and Malpe and places up to 80 km distance from Mangaluru. The centre has 10 each cylinders of 7,000 litres and 1,400 litres capacity.

The GRP, which is already overseeing operation of such centres in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Ballari, will do it in Mangaluru too. Such centres will be set up in Hassan, Davangere and Mysuru shortly.

SWAG Bikes has started delivering free oxygen on bikes in Bengaluru and nearby rural areas and it has expanded its CSR activities in most parts of the State. Sonu Sood’s SWAG ERT has carried out many oxygen rescue operations in Bengaluru and catered to many critical instances.

One has to call Ph: 7069999961 to avail oneself of emergency oxygen services and the GRP personnel will arrange for oxygen on the basis of criticality. Empty cylinder has to be returned to the GRP. If needed, oxygen will be sent through vehicles, Mr. Purohit said and added that if ambulances or hospitals too need oxygen on an urgent basis, it will be provided.

Ajay Pratap Singh from the Foundation and Railway Police Inspectors Manoj Kumar and Ajay Kumar and others were present.