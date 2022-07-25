Rape of college students: Three boys put in observation home

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on July 23 took into custody three minor boys who are accused of sexual assault of two minor girls of a reputed college in the city.

The police said the boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on July 23. The board asked the police to lodge them in the Observation Home. The police also produced before the board on July 23, one of four other minor boys, who are also accused in the case. He was also ordered to be lodged in the Observation Home. The Board had permitted the remaining three to stay with their parents on July 22.

The CCB police investigated into the release of video on the social media of a boy and a girl in a lip lock in a flat in the city and found that two girls, including the girl in the video, had been sexually assaulted. The video of the sexual assault was being used by the accused to seek further sexual favours. The city police registered three separate cases under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The accused were also booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, 2000.