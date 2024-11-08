Rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Mangaluru: Three accused sentenced to death

A Mangaluru District and Sessions court has sentenced to death three persons on finding them guilty of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at a tile factory in Thiruvail, on the outskirts of Mangaluru in 2021.

Manu K.S., Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2, on Thursday, sentenced to death Jayaban Adivasi alias Jaya Singh, 21, Mukesh Singh, 20, both hailing from Bihar, and Manish Tirki, 33 from Jharkhand.

The judge split the case against Munim Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the accused no. 4 in the case, who remained absconding after obtaining bail.

The mother of the girl, who worked in the tile factory with her husband, had filed a missing persons complaint with the Mangaluru Rural police when her eight-year-old daughter was nowhere to be seen.

During the inquiry of 20 labourers of the tile factory, the police learnt that the accused had consumed alochol on November 21, 2022. They offered sweets to the girl and took her to a room in the factory. Mukesh raped her first, followed by Manish and Jayaban. Munim Singh stood on guard outside the room while the others raped the girl. When the victim started to cry, the accused smothered her to death and dumped her body in a drain. They covered the spot with a heavy stone.

It took a while for the police to trace the accused and also the victim’s body. Inspector Johnson D’Souza arrested the four accused persons and filed the chargesheet.

Prosecutor Badarinath Nairy examined 30 witnesses, including the victim’s mother. A total of 74 documents were marked.

The Judge convicted Jayaban, Mukesh and Manish for offences punishable under Sections 302, 376 (A) and (D), 377 and 120(B) of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Of the total fine amount, ₹1.2 lakh should be paid as compensation to victim’s parents. The parents are liable to get additional compensation of ₹3.8 lakh from District Legal Services Authority under the Victim Compensation Scheme, the judge stated.

