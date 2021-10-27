Rape accused sentenced to 15 years RI

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-1 (PoCSO), Savithri V. Bhat on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on finding him guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl.

According to the charge-sheet, P.J. Jacob alias Chakocha, a truck driver, stopped the girl when she was passing in front of his house in February 2015 in Belthangady taluk. He forcibly took her into his house and raped her. He threatened her against revealing the incident to the world. A few days later, Chakocha again raped her in a rubber plantation area.

The sexual assault came to light when the girl was examined in hospital and found pregnant. The Belthangady Police arrested Jacob and subsequently, filed the chargesheet.

The judge on Wednesday sentenced Jacob to 15 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for an offence punishable under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012. He was also sentenced to nine years and fined ₹1 lakh for an offence punishable under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 for an offence punishable under Section 3(1)(xi) of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Jacob was sentenced to six months imprisonment for an offence punishable under Section 506 of IPC and fined ₹500 for an offence punishable under Section 341 of IPC. All these sentences will run concurrently.

Of the total fine amount of ₹2.55 lakh, the judge said, the accused should pay ₹2 lakh as compensation to the victim. In addition, the victim is entitled to a compensation of ₹1 lakh under Rule 9 of the PoCSO Rules. The judge directed the State Government to deposit ₹1 lakh compensation amount within a month in the girl’s account.