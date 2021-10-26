Mangaluru

Rape accused sentenced to 10 years RI

Udupi Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court, Yermal Kalpana, on Tuesday sentenced 30-year-old Venkatesh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

According to the charge-sheet, Venkatesh stayed near the victim’s house. He raped the child when she had come to play at his house in 2018. A few days later the child became unwell. As she was being taken to the doctor, the victim revealed about the sexual assault to her mother.

After a complaint, the then Sub-Inspector of Karkala Rural Police Station Nanja Naika arrested Venkatesh. The then Karkala Circle Inspector Joy Antony filed the charge-sheet.

Special Public Prosecutor Y.T. Raghavendra examined 12 of the total 19 witnesses

The judge on Tuesday sentenced Venkatesh to 10 years and fined him ₹20,000 for an offence punishable under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Of the fine amount, ₹15,000 is to be paid to the victim. The girl is entitled to ₹75,000 as victim compensation, which is payable by the State Government, the judge said.


